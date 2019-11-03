(1933-2019)
HUDSON — Merland “Jay” Underwood, 85, of Hudson, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
He was born Dec. 17, 1933, in New Hampton, son of Edwin F. and Lela E. (Stone) Underwood. He married Roseann Berkeley Cook on June 19, 1955, in Concord, Calif.
He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving on the USS George A. Johnson during the Korean War. Jay worked for MidAmerican Energy, formerly IPS, for 39 years, retiring on Sept. 30, 1995.
Survivors include: his wife; a daughter, Jaylynn (Don) Bolin of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter, Katelyn Knebel; three great-grandchildren, Kyler and Khloe Kramer and Audriana Knebel; and a brother, Eugene Underwood of Aplington.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Tim Underwood; a grandson, Joshua Knebel; a sister, Lila Koonze; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Underwood; and two brothers-in-law, Douglas M. and Royal E. Cook.
Family-directed celebration of life: will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held in Waterloo Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Community Church of Hudson, 226 Eldora Road, Hudson 50643 or the Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa, 1111 Ninth St., No. 370, Des Moines 50314.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
He loved to play golf and enjoyed traveling, music and dancing with Roseann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.