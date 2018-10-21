Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary was born March 18, 1938, to Franklin and Lydia (Tessendorf) Bright in Iowa Falls. The family moved to Fayette when Mary was nine. Her death occurred at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines on September 27, 2018.

Mary enjoyed her pets, music, gardening, and her grandchildren. She knew at least one lyric of every song. Mary had a green thumb and could grow anything. She was an avid sports fan. March madness was practically a holiday season in her house . Her grandchildren were the most important part of her life. They brought her great joy, happiness, and love.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Kim Samek, one grandson, Zachery Samek, a sister, JoAnn Goeken, and a brother, Bobby Bright.

Mary is survived by her children, Kevin (Sue) Samek of Solon, Kolleen Samek of Des Moines, and Kasey (Troy) Buchholz of Sumner, grandchildren Colin (Paige) Samek, Chase Samek, Lydia Samek, and Julia, Lily, and Josie Buchholz, siblings Gene (Dorothy) Bright, Bill (Maxine) Bright, Jim Bright, Jack Bright, and Carolyn Miller.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Merilyn (Mary) Mae Lockwood
