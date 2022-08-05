March 1, 1932-August 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Mercedes E. Meaney, 90, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Friendship Village.

Mercedes Elaine Murphy was born March 1, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa. Mercedes was the daughter of John L. and Mae (Connell) Murphy.

She graduated from Dike High School in 1949. The Waterloo Courier wrote an article about this young man coming to Waterloo from Ireland. Thomas Murphy, Mercedes’s brother, read the story with interest and shortly, thereafter, met the young Irishman at the Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo. Thomas invited Michael Meaney to their family farm south of Dike for a casual Sunday dinner. It was at that dinner where Michael met his future wife, Mercedes Murphy. After a couple of years of courting, they were married at Saint Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo on October 25, 1952. She was a secretary at Rath Packing Co. until her occupation became full-time wife, mother, and homemaker.

Mercedes top priorities throughout her life was her devotion to the Catholic faith and her family. Mercedes enjoyed family gatherings, singing, coffee with friends, antiques, playing cards, birds, flowers, and gardening.

Mercedes and Michael had ten children together. Mercedes is survived by eight of her children—David Meaney of Cedar Rapids, Maria Moothart of Cedar Rapids, Mike Jr. (Kay) Meaney of Waterloo, Tom (Nancy) Meaney of South Elgin, Il, Mercedes (Bruce) Hayes of Cedar Rapids, Grace (Dr. Troy) Ivey of Waverly, Philip (Lisa) Meaney of Cedar Rapids, Sheila (Jason) Richter, Tulsa, OK; 21 Grandchildren, Dr. Christopher (Elizabeth) Moothart, Sarah Moothart, Elizabeth (Patrick) Tomka, BJ (Michelle) Meaney, Trish (Roberto) Cruz, Morgan (Sam) Gustafson, Catie (Hunter) Scott , Cpt. Shawn Meaney, Nicholas (CJ) Hayes, Lucas (Chad) Hayes, Zachary (Beth) Hayes, Catie Ivey, Michael Ivey, Dr. Bobby (Mary) Ivey, Emily Ivey, Ryan (McKenzie) Meaney, Kayla (Adam) Meaney, Kyle Meaney, Tyler Meaney, Alexis (Nate) Buss and CJ Richter; 18 great-grandchildren, Wren and Rowan Moothart, Delaney, Evelyn and Will Tomka, Gabriel, Brendan, and Lauren Meaney, Enzo and Milo Cruz, Phoebe and Fisher Scott, Freya Gustafson, Caleb, Garrett, and Dylan Hayes, Mary Bloom Ivey and Hazel Meaney. Brothers-in-law, Thomas (Mary) Meaney of County Cork, Ireland and James Daly of Ennis, County Clare, Ireland. Sisters-in-law, Pat Murphy, Treynor, IA, Joyce Murphy, Dallas, TX and Caroline Murphy, Dike, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years; two infant children Sean Patrick and Faith Rachel; brothers, Edward Murphy, John Murphy, Linus Murphy, and Thomas Murphy; sisters Delores Villers and Mary Eloise Murphy. Brothers-in-law Harry Villers, James (Anne) Meaney, Bernie (Emily) Meaney; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Jim) Naughton, Irene (Sonny) Browne and Celine Daly; a son-in-law Dr. William “Bill” Moothart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Monday, August 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed https://www.facebook.com/sacredheartparish.net. Public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home on South Street, where there will be a 5:00 p.m. vigil/rosary service. Visitation is also for an hour before services at the church. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Friendship Village and Cedar Valley Hospice, nursing and support staff for their love and companionship during Mercedes’s illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or Friendship Village.

