SHELL ROCK — Mensloe Olm-stead, 94, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born July 22, 1924, in Shell Rock, son of Percy and Florence (Fuller) Olmstead. On Sept. 22, 1945, he married Alice Morrison at the First Baptist Church in Waverly. She preceded him in death Oct. 9, 2002.
Mensloe graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1943. He worked for Rock Island Railroad, owned and operated a straight truck business and worked for Epley Seed Co. of Shell Rock.
Mensloe was a member of the Baptist Church in Shell Rock and Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society.
Survived by: four children, Rose Marie (Larry) Gersema of Shell Rock, Joyce Snyder of Murrieta, Calif., Jim (Patti) Olmstead of Shell Rock and Jeanne (Craig) Huebner of Mason City; 11 grandchildren, Laura Cannon, Jackie Gersema, Christena (Alan) Allstrom, John (Madeline) Snyder, Nathanael (Jeana) Snyder, Philip (Christine) Snyder, Amy (Chad) Meier, Beth (Marc) Hallman, Joel Olmstead, Chad (Grace) Kalkbrenner and Jaimie Kalkbrenner; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lovina Allen of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a great-great-granddaughter, Sophie Meier; two brothers, Laurence and Charley Olmstead; and two sisters, Bernice Olmstead and Ardella Smidt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
He enjoyed hunting agates, and Mensloe and Alice made and sold jewelry — “Olmstead Agates.” He also liked playing dominos and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
