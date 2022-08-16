March 17, 1926-August 13, 2022

JESUP-Melvin Patrick Weber, 96 years old of Jesup, IA, died surrounded by family, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup, and Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, IA.

Melvin was born March 17, 1926, three miles west of Jesup on the family farm, the son of Peter Paul Weber and Catherine (Bader) Weber. He was united in marriage to Esther Julia Schares, September 24, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Melvin was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 8227 in Jesup, and Hennessy Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in Waterloo. He also was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville, and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup. Melvin served in the US Army during WWII. Melvin was a farmer his whole life and had also worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for a time in earlier years.

Melvin is survived by seven sons, Gary O. (Marge) Weber of Jesup, Peter (Lois) Weber of Evansdale, Michael Weber of Jesup, David (Karen) Weber of Waterloo, Melvin E. Weber of San Diego, CA, Irvin (Jane) Weber of Jesup, Elmer (Valerie) Weber of Jesup; three daughters, Donna (Irvin) Delagardelle of Jesup, Karen (David) Even of Jesup, Theresa (Jim) Bovy of Waterloo; 28 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Esther, his parents; one grandson, Mark Delagardelle; one great grandson, Oliver Weber; four brothers, Orville, Norbert, Raphael and Fr. Irvin Weber; one sister, Delores Schares; and a daughter in law, Peggy Weber.

