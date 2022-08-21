April 11, 1926-August 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Melvin Milton Reimer, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Western Home Communities – Nation Cottage.

He was born on April 11, 1926, in Clayton County, Iowa, the son of Herman and Marie (Kuehl) Reimer. On January 31, 1948, he was united in marriage to Viola Barth at the United Church of Christ in Latimer, IA. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2019. Mel attended Iowa State Teachers College before serving in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He later worked for Mueller’s Furniture for 43 years, retiring from there in 1990.

Mel enjoyed woodworking, UNI Panther athletics, attending his grandchildren’s school events, driving leisurely through Northeast Iowa, vacationing with family and friends, and telling stories to anyone that would listen. He was an active member of several clubs, including Elks Club, AMVETS Post #49 Lifetime Member, Panther Athletic Club, American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), and served as an Elder on many church committees.

Mel is survived by his son, Dennis (Janet) Reimer of Cedar Falls; son-in-law, Mike Butler of Waverly; five grandchildren: Joshua (Becky) Butler, Jon (Miranda) Butler, Jenny Butler, Kristy (Sam Whitaker) Reimer, and Laurie (Shaun Clark) Reimer; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, JoAnn Butler; three brothers: Orville, Haldon, and Clarence Reimer; and two sisters, Laurine and Catherine Larson.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Full Military Honors provided by the Iowa Army National Guard and the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, the Melvin and Viola Reimer Endowed Scholarship-University of Northern Iowa, or the Panther Scholarship Club.