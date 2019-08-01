{{featured_button_text}}
Melvin Tjepkes

Melvin M. Tjepkes

(1923-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Melvin Martin Tjepkes, 96, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, July 17, at Benedictine Assisted Living at Steeple Pointe in Osseo, Minn.

He was born March 18, 1923, in Grundy County, son of Martin and Sophie (Pruisner) Tjepkes. He married Jennie Folken on May 1, 1945, at the Christian Reformed Church of Allison. She preceded him in death in April 2015.

Melvin farmed for many years, then worked as a carpenter for Sells Construction and later as a camp ranger at Camp Tahigwa in Dorchester until his retirement.

Survived by: two sons, Mike (Vicki) Tjepkes of Sartell, Minn., and Keith (Barb) Tjepkes of Maple Grove, Minn.; a daughter, Paulette (Dale) Eekhoff of Grand Rapids, Mich.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a grandson, Trent Eekhoff; sisters, Henrietta Tjepkes (in childhood), Hannah Ennenga and Irene Ennenga; and a brother, Peter Tjepkes (also in childhood).

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Larsen Chapel, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. A private inurnment will take place at a different time at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church.

Melvin loved playing cards and woodworking as well as hunting and trapping in his younger years. He enjoyed watching all types of sports on television. Most of all, Melvin was happiest when spending time with his family and friends!

