June 19, 1938-June 18, 2023

DENVER-Melvin James Primmer, 84, of Denver, formerly of New Hartford, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Melvin was born June 19, 1938, in LaPorte City, Iowa, the son of James and Lois (Burrows) Primmer. In August of 1958, he was married to Evelyn Levendusky, to this union three daughters were born. The couple would later divorce. In June of 1979, he married Lynda Lee (Gibson) Fiddick. Mel retired from John Deere in October of 2003. In his retirement years he enjoyed working in his yard and going fishing.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Lynda, daughters; Cherie (AJ) Vetter of Sandy Valley, Nevada, Pamela (Ken) Piccolo of Prescott, Arizona and Barbara (Mike) Cozad of Phoenix, Arizona, step-son, Martin (Yvonne) Balvanz of Hawkeye, step-daughter, Virginia (Kurt) Krull of Cedar Falls, a brother, Norman (Becky) Primmer and one sister, Diana Robinson. Melvin has 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, granddaughter, Amanda Cozad and a grandson, Christopher Balvanz.

Melvin will be laid to rest in Westview Cemetery in LaPorte City, with a private graveside prayer service. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379