Melvin D. Sweerin, Sr.

He was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Gladbrook, son of Edward Sweerin & Edna (Stricker) Widner. He served as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Boots married Vivian Wilson on July 3, 1954 in Leon; she preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2008. He worked as a self-employed masonry contractor. He later worked for Sell’s Construction until retiring in 2008. In retirement, he helped his sons at Sweerin Brothers Masonry. Boots was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Elk Run Heights where he served on the board for many years. He was also a member of the AmVets & American Legion. He raced cars in his younger years & always enjoyed watching the races. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He would often go fishing and camping & play softball.