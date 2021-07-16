DUNKERTON-Melvin D. “Buck” Joens, 87, of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, July 14, at the LPC Specialty Care from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born August 30, 1933, son of Peter and Ruby Spence Joens. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1952. Melvin married Delores Tiedt on September 13, 1953, at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He worked for Hauptly Construction in Dunkerton for 44 years. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington Township; Polka Club of IA; and Polka Lover’s Club of America and were Chapter Royalty in 1983. He loved woodworking, feeding the squirrels and helping his family. Melvin served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1961. He served on the Dunkerton Fire Dept. for 17 years. Survived by wife, Delores; 3 sons, Dennis (Sara) Joens, Dunkerton, Tracy (Glenda) Joens, Shannon, IL, Tim (Joan) Joens, Gilbertville; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Evelyn Andorf, Dike, and Darlene (Bob) Hageman, Hudson; and brother-in-law, Willy Wolf, Waterloo. Preceded in death by brother Ernest Joens; sister Beverly Wolf; and grandson, Jason Joens.