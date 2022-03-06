Melva Jean Marie Thompson

June 29, 1934-February 27, 2022

DES MOINES-Melva Jean Marie Thompson, 87, of Des Moines passed away, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral Services will be March 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa, with entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Family will receive visitors from 9:30 until service time at the church. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.queenofpeaceparish.net Memorials: may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Melva Jean Marie (Brummond) Thompson was born on June 29, 1934 in rural Lawler, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Adeline (Hackman) Brummond. When Jean was six years old, her father died. At the age of eight, her mother married Robert Shinstine. In 1944, the family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where her daddy Bob was stationed with the Army Air Corp. At the end of WWII, the family returned to Iowa, making their home in New Hampton. Jean attended St. Mary's School and New Hampton High School, graduating in 1952.

On June 21, 1954, Jean was united in marriage to Donald R. Thompson in New Hampton, Iowa. To this union four children were born, Don, Joy, Thomas and Jill. Jean was a devoted and proud military wife from 1954 to 1973, living in places such as Florida, Oklahoma, Turkey, Germany and Texas. She was a wonderful homemaker and wherever they lived, Jean took pride in turning their military base housing into their home.

After Don's retirement from the military in 1973, the family moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where they enjoyed being closer to family. Jean moved to Fort Des Moines Senior Housing in Des Moines in 2015. Jean was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines. Jean was a loving and caring person who loved her Lord, was committed to her Catholic faith, loved unconditionally and welcomed all. She was an avid card player who liked to win. Jean enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, rummikub and dominos with her family and the many friends she met at Ft. Des Moines Housing. Her passion was her love for her family.

Jean is survived by two sons, Don C. (Jaculin) Thompson of Southlake, TX and Thomas (Connie) Thompson of Norwalk, IA; daughter Joy (Brent) Fischer of Clear Lake, IA; six grandchildren, Robby (Stacy) Thompson, Jodie Thompson, Steven Fischer, Christopher Fischer, Tyler (Cara) Thompson and Calyn Thompson; three great grandchildren, Madison and Brady Thompson and Tritt Thompson; two sisters, Elaine (Chuck) Denner of New Hampton and Camilla (Don) Conway of Cresco; one brother, Nick Shinstine of Cresco; and one sister-in-law, Geri Brummond of New Hampton.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2011; her daughter Jill Marie in 2000; her parents; her step-father; a brother, LaVern; and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Pagel.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.