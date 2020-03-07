(1937-2020)
WATERLOO — Melva Gay Miller Gray, 82, of Waterloo, died Feb. 29 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Chicago, daughter of Carl and Margery (Leeper) Knight. Melva graduated from Waterloo East High in 1955. She worked in the housekeeping department at Sartori, provided in-home housekeeping and worked as a senior companion.
Survivors: two sons, Russell Miller of Waterloo, and Scott (Anna) Miller of La Porte City; a daughter, Lynne Miller of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Chalynne, Brandi, Lawrence, Eric, Crystal, Allie, Kody, John and Margery; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl (Ted) Ostrowski of Cedar Falls; and her furry companion, Coco Chanel.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter in infancy; and a brother in infancy.
Celebration of Life services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Melva loved to crochet, knit, needlepoint and cross stitch. She enjoyed reading and music, especially classical. She treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.