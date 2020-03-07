(1937-2020)

WATERLOO — Melva Gay Miller Gray, 82, of Waterloo, died Feb. 29 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Chicago, daughter of Carl and Margery (Leeper) Knight. Melva graduated from Waterloo East High in 1955. She worked in the housekeeping department at Sartori, provided in-home housekeeping and worked as a senior companion.

Survivors: two sons, Russell Miller of Waterloo, and Scott (Anna) Miller of La Porte City; a daughter, Lynne Miller of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Chalynne, Brandi, Lawrence, Eric, Crystal, Allie, Kody, John and Margery; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl (Ted) Ostrowski of Cedar Falls; and her furry companion, Coco Chanel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter in infancy; and a brother in infancy.

Celebration of Life services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.