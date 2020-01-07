Melody R. Grusha

(1954-2020)
WATERLOO — Melody Rose Grusha, 65, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at MercyOne Medical Center-Waterloo of cancer.
She was born June 12, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Milton and Rosemary Curtis Henderson. She married Nicholas Grusha on Oct. 17, 1975, in Independence.
Melody was a 1972 graduate of Independence High School.
Survived by: her husband; one son, Matthew (Margaret) Grusha of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Cara (Dean) Conroy of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Brianna and Myles Conroy of Waterloo; her mother, Rosemary Shelton of Independence; one sister, Diana Aldrich of Independence; one brother, Steve Henderson of Savannah, Ga.; three nieces, Tina (Robert) Peterson, Nikki (Tom) Thompson and Jessica (Noe) Sanchez, all of Independence; and one nephew, Michael Willard of Independence.
Preceded in death by: her father and stepfather, Earl Shelton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo 50702.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
