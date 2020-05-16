Melissa Stevenson

(1978-2020)
WATERLOO — Melissa Nadine Stevenson, 41, of Waterloo, died at home of health complications Wednesday, May 13.
She was born Sept. 16, 1978, in Iowa City, daughter of Todd and Rachella Stevenson. Melissa graduated from Independence High School and earned her Associate of Arts degree from Hawkeye Community College.
She worked as an industrial seamstress at Waterloo Tent & Awning and Powers Manufacturing. Melissa was also involved with the Human Rights Coalition.
Survivors: her mother of Waterloo; her father of Independence; her husband, Dylan Armstrong of Waterloo; her children, Lennon Stevenson and Chamberlain Armstrong, both at home; a brother, Jacob (Courtney) Stevenson of Cedar Falls; a sister, Alexandria Stevenson of Waterloo; a brother, Chace Brunson of Waterloo; a brother, Beau Brunson of Waterloo; maternal grandparents, Larry and Nadine Werkmeister of Elk Run Heights; uncles and aunts, Michael Moore, Anthony (Mabel) Stevenson, Brian (Toni) Werkmeister, Brad (Shelly) Werkmeister; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: a son, Dylan Stevenson; and paternal grandmother, Peggy Stevenson.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Melissa was the rock and matriarch of her family. She loved spending time with family and friends. She organized reunions and holiday gatherings. She was free spirit who never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms. The world will truly be less without her joy.
