August 26, 1979-December 20, 2022

EVANSDALE-Melissa Jane Stansbery, 43, of Evansdale, passed away after a 14-year battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 26, 1979, in Dubuque, the daughter of Richard and Sandra (Korman) Giesbrecht. She attended school in Dubuque, graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1998. Melissa earned a BS degree in Biology from the University of Northern Iowa. She married Patrick Stansbery on September 19, 2009 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale.

Melissa was a homemaker, taking care of her children and her home. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and scrapbooking. She loved animals and her favorite time of year was Christmas. Melissa also enjoyed taking trips with her family. But above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Patrick; daughters, Elizabeth and Evelyn Stansbery; parents, Richard (Kathy) Giesbrecht and Sandra (Myron) Cole; sister, Michele (Jim) Cole; step-brother, Tim (Charlene) Cole; niece, Miranda (Blake) Smith; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Sean Giesbrecht.

A public visitation will be held from 9-11am, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 followed by a funeral service starting at 11am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo. Please join the family for a reception at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church immediately following the burial.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

