December 11, 1970-October 21, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Melissa Ann Smith, 50, of La Porte City, died Thursday, October 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born December 11, 1970 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Cheryl Fisher Even. She married Jeffrey Smith on August 28, 2004 in La Porte City.

Melissa was employed as an office manager with Nutrien in La Porte City.

Survived by: her husband, Jeff of La Porte City; her children, Corey Smith of La Porte City and Dillon Holtzman of Waterloo; her grandson, Ayden Holtzman; her father, Richard Even of La Porte City; her brothers, Jason (Jennifer) and Wayne (Lynna) Even, both of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Cheryl; her brother, Wade in infancy.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Sacred Heart Church, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

