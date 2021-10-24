December 11, 1970-October 21, 2021
LA PORTE CITY-Melissa Ann Smith, 50, of La Porte City, died Thursday, October 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born December 11, 1970 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Cheryl Fisher Even. She married Jeffrey Smith on August 28, 2004 in La Porte City.
Melissa was employed as an office manager with Nutrien in La Porte City.
Survived by: her husband, Jeff of La Porte City; her children, Corey Smith of La Porte City and Dillon Holtzman of Waterloo; her grandson, Ayden Holtzman; her father, Richard Even of La Porte City; her brothers, Jason (Jennifer) and Wayne (Lynna) Even, both of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: her mother, Cheryl; her brother, Wade in infancy.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Sacred Heart Church, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.