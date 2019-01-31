Melinda S. "Linda" Hayward

(1957-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Melinda Susan “Linda” Hayward, 61, of Independence, died Sunday, Jan. 27, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, due to complications of a stroke.
She was born Oct. 14, 1957, in Independence, daughter of Dwight John Corkery and Gladys Martha (Grover) Corkery. On Sept. 12, 1981, she married Michael James Hayward in Rowley.
She graduated from St. John High School in 1976. Linda was a daycare provider for more than 20 years and later cleaned houses. She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church.
Survived by: her husband; her sons, Justin Hayward of the Washington, D.C., area, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Briana) Hayward of Evansdale; two grandchildren, McKenzie Hayward and Logan Hayward; seven brothers, Dan (Mary) Corkery of Rowley, Ric (Debbie) Corkery of Independence, Craig (Vicki) Corkery of Independence, Dave (Brenda) Corkery of Rowley, Dennis (Tami) Corkery and Gary (Theresa) Corkery, both of Independence, and Rob (Corrine) Corkery of Walker; five sisters, Cathy Struchen of Toddville, Pat (Bill) Offerman of Independence, Mary Gallagher of Fairfax, Janette (Andy) Hopkins of Brandon and Shelly (Dave) Tilley of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Johnny Corkery and Steve Corkery; and two brothers-in-law, Cal Struchen and Gary Gallagher.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. John Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish rosary and a 7 p.m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: will be directed to Linda’s favorite causes, including the church, Camp Courageous and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.White-Mthope.com.
Linda had a deep love of family and service to others. She always put others before herself and she loved to put a smile on everyone’s face. She enjoyed trips to the casino and bargain shopping — she had a knack for finding exactly what you needed.
