Melanie R. Menuey

Melanie Menuey age 62 of Fairbank, passed away Wednesday September 24, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo after a brief courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 21, 1957 in Waterloo the daughter of John “Jack” and Carlene (Duffner) Stock. Melanie attended and graduated from East Waterloo High School with the Class of 1976. She married Kerry Menuey July 13, 1991 on the Island Park in Fairbank. Melanie worked as a secretary for Windor in Evansdale until they closed for a total of 27 years, she then worked at United Farm Tools in Oelwein, Bruns Machinery in Cedar Falls and the Jesup Food Center. She most recently worked at Twin Cities Tannery in Waterloo for 10 years until her health made it too difficult for her to work. Melanie enjoyed reading , scrapbooking and camping at Frenchmen’s Landing located on the Mississippi River where she and Kerry had many special friends and memories. Most of all she loved spending time with her family especially those four grandchildren. Melanie is survived by her husband, Kerry of 29 years, two daughters; Megan (Corey) Bantz of Fairbank and Abi (Alex) Fortsch of West Des Moines, four grandchildren; Tanner Bantz, Joey Bantz, Braden Bantz, Charlotte Fortsch and one on the way, her mother, Carlene Stock, her sister Kim (Randy) Menuey and her brother, Brent (Yvonne) Stock along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John “Jack” Stock.