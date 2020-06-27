× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1949-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Melanie Hart, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 24, at home.

She was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Iowa Falls, daughter of Floyd L. and Audrey Helen (Hudson) Reynolds. She married Daniel D. Hart on Aug. 21, 1982, in Cedar Falls. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1967 and was human resources manager with TDS Automation for 16 years, retiring in 2015.

Survivors: her husband; three children, Becky Ehlert of Cedar Falls, Luke (Sarah Weber) Hart of Evansdale, and Danielle (Brad) Mennenga of Janesville; a granddaughter, Jasmine Rodriquez; and a brother, Thomas Reynolds of Mystic.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Adam T. Markham.

Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorials: to River Hills School.

