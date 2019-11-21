(1936-2019)
NEW HARTFORD — Meinard Koop, 82, of New Hartford, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 20, 1936, in rural Ackley, son of Meinard and Bertha (Beaving) Koop. He married Bonnie Mae Schurman on June 20, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Parkersburg.
Meinard graduated from New Hartford High School and attended Iowa State University in Ames. He worked at Waterloo Corrugated Box Co. (Weyerhauser) for many years, retiring at the age of 47, and farmed in Butler County all of his life.
He was a member of New Hartford United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and serving on many committees. Meinard also belonged to the New Hartford Lions Club, the Farm Bureau, and was a Dike-New Hartford School Board member for 39 years.
Survived by: his wife of 61 years; two daughters, Lori (Joel Dorman) Koop of Pella and Lisa (Greg) Schmitz of rural New Hartford; a son, Steve (Angie) Koop, of rural New Hartford; 12 grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey) Schmitz, Lindsay (Jared) Schmitz Stanley, Ashley (Bryan) Dorman, Matthew (Cathy) Schmitz, Jennifer (Jake) Dorman, Nick Dorman, Daniel Schmitz, Thomas (Kori) Koop, Alexa Schmitz, Jake Dorman, Rachel Koop and Tim Koop; and six great-grandchildren, Graham Schmitz, Hudson Schmitz, Sawyer Schmitz, Eloise Schmitz, Kooper Schmitz, Dawson Stanley, and two on the way.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Katherine Koop.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at New Hartford United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today and one hour before the service Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
