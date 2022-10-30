December 18, 1964–October 24, 2022
WATERLOO/FITCHBURG, WI-Megan W. Lostroh, age 57, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after battling brain cancer for about two years. She was born on Dec. 18, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Jonnie and Betty (Borchers) Williams.
Megan graduated from Westside High School in Omaha as a national merit scholar and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Keith Lostroh on Sept. 30, 1989, in San Antionio, Texas.
For several years, Megan owned her own yarn shop, Three Oaks Knits in Waterloo, Iowa. She enjoyed anything that involved string, from knitting to weaving and it brought her great joy to share her love of knitting by teaching it to others. Megan inspired those around her to be the very best versions of themselves. She pushed for those she cared about to succeed or to thrive. She served many years as Chair of Board of Directors of the Tri-County Head Start program in Waterloo.
Megan is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Aaron Lostroh; mother, Betty; brother, Rhett Williams; parents-in-law, Louis and Martha Lostroh; two brothers-in-law, Gene (April) Lostroh and Rhett (Kathy) Lostroh; and four nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jonnie.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date in Omaha. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
