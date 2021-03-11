Megan Renee Conklin

Megan was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church and her faith remained important to her.

Megan had the ability to turn around anyone’s day with her infectious smile, laugh and her signature pranks. If you ever think you are feeling the way Meg might have been; don’t be afraid to tell someone, no matter what time of the day.

Megan was blessed to have a daughter, Charleigh Paige in 2019. Being a mom was a joy to her and she loved watching her daughter grow up this past year and half. Charleigh was the number one person in her life.

Of her many tattoos, two were the most important, “Love The Life You Live, Live The Life You Love” and “If There Ever Comes A Time We Can’t Be Together Keep Me In Your Heart, I’ll Stay There Forever”.

Megan is survived by her mother, Valerie Siefken and stepfather, Jay Siefken; daughter, Charleigh Bartholomew and her father, Tim Bartholomew; sister, Paige Conklin; paternal grandparents, James and Beverley Conklin; maternal grandparents, Alan and Renee Venz; she was welcomed into the Siefken family by, Jeremy Siefken and Daren Batke, Sadie and Jordan Meints, Sam and Tabitha Siefken, Mattie and Brock Logan; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.