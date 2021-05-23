DUNKERTON-McKenzie “Kenzie” Rae Farmer, 15, of Dunkerton, was taken too soon on May 16, 2021 as a result of an auto accident. She was born on December 2, 2005 in Waterloo; the daughter of Chancey Edward Farmer and Tiffany Marie Tiedt. She was finishing her freshman year at Dunkerton High School. McKenzie was a shining light. Not only was she beautiful but had a beautiful, kind, and gentle soul. Her honesty and affinity to speak her mind allowed her to share her beliefs genuinely and sincerely. She was passionate and stood firm in her principles – a true leader. McKenzie was open hearted and generous, eager to defend when she saw injustice. She was an advocate and supporter of Women’s Rights as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. She was known for her tremendous sense of humor and strong political views. McKenzie was hoping to make a change in the world, and she made a difference to anyone that knew her. She was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She is survived by her mother, Tiffany Tiedt of Dunkerton; father, Chancey Farmer of Vinton; step-mom, Brittany Tharp of Marion; brother, Dayton Farmer of Dunkerton; sisters, Kya Farmer and Amya Farmer both of Marion; maternal grandfather Allen Tiedt of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Shirley (Charlie) Bentley of Centerville; paternal grandmother, Irene Farmer of Evansdale; uncle, Cory (Sarah) Levendusky of Cedar Falls; aunts, Staci (Chad) Frush of Elk Run Heights, Emmy (Craig) Williams of Independence, Tasha (Ken) Packard of LaVergn, TN, Leah (Chad) Morgan of Waterloo, and Tenille (Jeremy Fish) Marovets of Dunkerton; and many cousins.