(1927-2019)
WATERLOO — Maynard F. Hansen, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
He was born April 16, 1927, in Waterloo, son of Neils Lyman and Josephine Miller Hansen. He married Lois Jirak on Aug. 21, 1954, in Waterloo.
Maynard graduated from O.L.V.A. He was an inspector employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation for 36 years before retiring in 1992. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include: his children, David (Rebecca) Hansen of Iowa City, Judith Burggraf of Waterloo and Daniel Hansen of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tim (Mary) Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; two brothers, Joe and Wayne Hansen; and a sister, Patricia Fleming.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. There will be no visitation at the church before the service.
Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.