Maynard F. Hansen

Maynard Hansen

(1927-2019)

WATERLOO — Maynard F. Hansen, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born April 16, 1927, in Waterloo, son of Neils Lyman and Josephine Miller Hansen. He married Lois Jirak on Aug. 21, 1954, in Waterloo.

Maynard graduated from O.L.V.A. He was an inspector employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation for 36 years before retiring in 1992. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include: his children, David (Rebecca) Hansen of Iowa City, Judith Burggraf of Waterloo and Daniel Hansen of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tim (Mary) Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; two brothers, Joe and Wayne Hansen; and a sister, Patricia Fleming.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. There will be no visitation at the church before the service.

Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

