(1930—2020)
DIKE – Maynard A. Petersen, 89, of Dike, Iowa, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Western Home Communities Creekside in Grundy Center.
He was born October 19, 1930 in Cedar Falls, the son of Julius Albert and Dagmar (Holm) Petersen. He married Doris E. Abbas on June 11, 1949 in Ackley, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 16, 2018.
Maynard graduated from Dike High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was self-employed as a semi-truck owner and operator. He drove 14 years for Western Transportation out of Chicago, and then over 20 years with Farmers Coop, Dike-New Hartford, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of Dike American Legion Post #471, Dike Masonic Lodge #646, and Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls.
Survived by: a son, Curtis (Verlene) Petersen of Dike; three grandchildren, Christa (Jeremy) Lotts of Cedar Falls, Lindee (Mike) Flater of Strongsville, OH, and Kevin (Kylie Schlee) Petersen of Cedar Rapids; eight great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: four brothers, Art, Milford, Ervin, and Vernon Petersen; and two sisters, Gladys Bahlmann and Marian Bremer.
Private family services due to COVID-19 will be held Thursday, July 9th at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association or Fredsville Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
