× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1930—2020)

DIKE – Maynard A. Petersen, 89, of Dike, Iowa, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Western Home Communities Creekside in Grundy Center.

He was born October 19, 1930 in Cedar Falls, the son of Julius Albert and Dagmar (Holm) Petersen. He married Doris E. Abbas on June 11, 1949 in Ackley, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 16, 2018.

Maynard graduated from Dike High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was self-employed as a semi-truck owner and operator. He drove 14 years for Western Transportation out of Chicago, and then over 20 years with Farmers Coop, Dike-New Hartford, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Dike American Legion Post #471, Dike Masonic Lodge #646, and Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls.

Survived by: a son, Curtis (Verlene) Petersen of Dike; three grandchildren, Christa (Jeremy) Lotts of Cedar Falls, Lindee (Mike) Flater of Strongsville, OH, and Kevin (Kylie Schlee) Petersen of Cedar Rapids; eight great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: four brothers, Art, Milford, Ervin, and Vernon Petersen; and two sisters, Gladys Bahlmann and Marian Bremer.