October 11, 2021-December 10, 2021

Maylee Rose Hepworth, 2-month-old daughter of Adam Hepworth and Cheyanne Meany died Friday, December 10, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born October 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

A beautiful, precious angel who spread so much joy and love, she was her happiest when cuddled and held. Small in size but big on smiles, Maylee touched so many in her short time on Earth. She was loved endlessly by those around her.

She is survived by: her parents; a big brother, Cullen Hepworth; maternal grandparents, Tiffani Smock of Waterloo, Patrick Meany of Traer; paternal grandmother, Roseanne Hepworth of Waterloo; maternal great-grandparents Joe (Nancy) Meany of Dysart; maternal great-grandfather, Dan Smock of Minnesota; paternal great-grandmother, Eileen Southwood of Rock Island, IL; uncles and aunts, John Joseph Meany III of Hudson, Matthew Hepworth of Cedar Rapids, Molly Hepworth-Iselin of Denver, CO, Claire Beyer of Minneapolis, MN, Genevieve Hepworth of Cocoa, FL, Bridget Hepworth of Ames, and Anna, Kathleen, Laura and Ian Hepworth, all of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: maternal great-grandmother, Mary Sims, and paternal great-grandfather, Duane Southwood.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.