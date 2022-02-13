December 13, 1929-February 9, 2022

WASHBURN-Maye E. Blumenshine Youngblut, 92, of Washburn died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Friendship Village in Waterloo.

Maye was born December 13, 1929, in Independence, IA, daughter of Emanuel and Ruth (Straw) Blumenshine. Maye was a graduate of Independence High School in Independence, IA. After high school, she moved to Waterloo and worked at Rath Packing. This is where she met the love of her life and was married to John J. (Jack) Youngblut on November 23, 1949.

Jack and Maye owned and operated Youngblut Well Drilling. They loved traveling and shared many adventures together until Jack died of a malignant brain tumor in 1969. Maye was an avid Hawkeye fan and enjoyed watching college basketball. She loved her flowers and watching the birds in her back yard. But most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. She had a love of dancing, whether it was in the living room teaching the family or on a dance floor at a wedding dance. Maye was known for her love of cooking and baking. There was always a sweet treat she shared with all who stopped in.

In the early 1980’s, Maye opened Maye’s Ceramics and Gifts. She enjoyed teaching ceramic lessons for community members for many years as well as the gift shop. Maye loved living in her “house that Jack built”.

Maye is survived by three children: Dan Youngblut, Spirit Lake, IA and Zapata, TX, Terri (Dave) Youngblut-Derflinger, Stanley, IA, and Angie Youngblut, Cape Coral, FL; 5 Grandchildren: Dustin Derflinger, Dana (Janice) Derflinger, Tia (Adam Meirick) Derflinger, Devin Derflinger and Max Wettengel: six great-grandchildren: Joshua, Este, Jonathan and Isla Derflinger, and Dawson and Dillon Derflinger; a brother Lloyd Blumenshine of Waterloo, IA, sister-in-law Kay Bisinger of Winthrop, IA.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Marie Kane and one brother, Carl, granddaughter-in-law, Callie Derflinger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a Scripture service at 6:30pm. There will be visitation for an hour before Mass at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church of Gilbertville or American Cancer Society.

The family request those attending the visitation and mass to consider wearing a face covering.

