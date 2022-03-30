September 9, 1936-March 23, 2022

BRANDON-Maybeth Graham, 85, of Brandon, Iowa died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab Center in Vinton, Iowa.

Maybeth was born on September 9, 1936, in Princeton, IL., the daughter of Merlon and Adabelle (Richey) Dremann. She graduated from the Bureau Township High School and later graduated from the Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL in 1954. Following her graduation, she worked for the Pioneer Hi-Bred Seed Company. On June 11, 1955, she was united in marriage to Arthur E. Graham and the couple made their home in Kewanee, IL. The family moved to a farm near Brandon, Iowa in 1961. Maybeth worked for Rath Packing Company, Waterloo, IA, St. Francis Hospital, Waterloo, IA, and later as a Nurses Aid at Peoples Memorial Hospital in Independence for 23 years prior to her retirement in 2001.

Maybeth loved to work in her flower gardens, as well as help her husband organize the Indy’s Best Car Shows. She and her husband were members of the Black Hawk Street Machines, and the National Buick Car Club.

She is survived by four children; Patricia Ann Graham, Brandon, IA; Merlon Graham, Brandon, IA Joseph Graham, Rogers, AR; and Sandra (Gary) Acuff, Jesup, IA. Five grandchildren: Amanda (Cody) Cooke, Alisha Thompson, Hailee Acuff, Nathan Acuff, Patience Wright. Four Great Grandchildren; Eli Cooke, Wyatt Cooke, Lennox Wright and Westin Fitzpatrick. Also surviving is a brother Gordon (Carol) Dremann, Princeton, IL.

Maybeth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur on Oct. 1, 2002, and two children: Bernard and Barbara Graham.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, April 1,2022 at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, IA., with burial in the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, Iowa. Friends may call from 3 to 7 PM Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 AM Friday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.

