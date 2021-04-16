May 3, 1933—April 14, 2021
WATERLOO—May Rose Mixdorf, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born May 3, 1933 in Rolfe, daughter of James and Violet Knapp Anderson. She married Clarence Mixdorf on April 2, 1955 in Rolfe. He died February 10, 2016.
May graduated from Rolfe High School and attended Telegraph School in Indiana, returning to work for Western Union in Waterloo from 1953 to 1955. She was a farm wife and homemaker, enjoying gardening, her flower bed and was famous for her applesauce, chocolate cake and chicken & noodles.
Survivors include: her children, Ellen (Fred) Morris and Kathy Dunlevy, both of Evansdale, Nan (Tony) Quesinberry and Matthew (Susan) Mixdorf, both of Ankeny and Michael Mixdorf of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Laurine Hefty, Jim Anderson, George Anderson and her twin, Fay Anderson.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to service time on Saturday. Social distancing and masks are required for all events.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.