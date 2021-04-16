May 3, 1933—April 14, 2021

WATERLOO—May Rose Mixdorf, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born May 3, 1933 in Rolfe, daughter of James and Violet Knapp Anderson. She married Clarence Mixdorf on April 2, 1955 in Rolfe. He died February 10, 2016.

May graduated from Rolfe High School and attended Telegraph School in Indiana, returning to work for Western Union in Waterloo from 1953 to 1955. She was a farm wife and homemaker, enjoying gardening, her flower bed and was famous for her applesauce, chocolate cake and chicken & noodles.

Survivors include: her children, Ellen (Fred) Morris and Kathy Dunlevy, both of Evansdale, Nan (Tony) Quesinberry and Matthew (Susan) Mixdorf, both of Ankeny and Michael Mixdorf of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Laurine Hefty, Jim Anderson, George Anderson and her twin, Fay Anderson.