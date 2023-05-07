May C. (Harvey) Lumetta, age 89, peacefully passed away Friday, May 5, 2023. Mrs. May Lumetta was a resident of Jupiter, then later relocated to Lake Worth, Florida. May and Mat retired in Florida in 1987 after moving from Denver, Iowa. May was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and she was preceded in death by her husband Mathew, of 53 years of marriage, and she is survived by her five children, Frances (Mark) Schmitt, Victoria (Paul) Kitelinger, Vincent (Laurie) Lumetta, Anthony (Tracy) Lumetta, and Annette Lumetta; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. For a more detailed obituary, Visitation, Funeral Mass and Entombment information visit: https://www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries/May-Lumetta/#!/Obituary