 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maxwell Raymond Santiago

  • 0
Maxwell Raymond Santiago

Maxwell Raymond Santiago

June 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Maxwell Raymond Santiago, 23, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on June 16, 2022 from Diabetes complications. He was a 2016 graduate of West High School in Waterloo where he exceled at playing the tuba in band which was one of his greatest passions. Left behind to cherish his memory are his Mother and Step-Father Ruth and Chris Goffinet, his father Jose Santiago, his brothers Paige, Alex, Patrick, Sister In-Law Christina, Uncle Gerson Montes II, Grandparents Gerson and Celia Montes. A service will be held at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo, IA on Monday June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News