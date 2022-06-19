WATERLOO-Maxwell Raymond Santiago, 23, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on June 16, 2022 from Diabetes complications. He was a 2016 graduate of West High School in Waterloo where he exceled at playing the tuba in band which was one of his greatest passions. Left behind to cherish his memory are his Mother and Step-Father Ruth and Chris Goffinet, his father Jose Santiago, his brothers Paige, Alex, Patrick, Sister In-Law Christina, Uncle Gerson Montes II, Grandparents Gerson and Celia Montes. A service will be held at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo, IA on Monday June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM.