July 8, 1923-April 9, 2023

Mildred Maxine Raudabaugh Rousselow, 99, of Friendship Village Wellspring died on April 9, 2023, two months before her 100th birthday. Maxine was born near Plainsville, PA to Herman and Wilma Deitch Raudabaugh. The family moved to Black Hawk County in 1926, living on several farms until settling in Orange Township in 1930.

Maxine graduated from Orange Township High School in 1941 and was a cheerleader for the Orange Tigers. She married Leroy Rousselow on November 19, 1942, at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Leroy was drafted during WWII and upon discharge returned to rural Waterloo to help manage Rousselow Hatchery with his father, Clarence. Maxine was a licensed cosmetologist at Pitze’s Salon and then the manager and was very proud of her certification. She also was a quilter, a great Pennsylvania Dutch cook, and a member of PEO. She shared her many talents so willingly—her gift of hospitality, cooking, baking, sewing projects, and their “cozy” home for entertaining.

Maxine and Leroy owned and operated Rousselow Hatchery on La Porte Road in two different locations before retiring in 1988. She was Leroy’s right hand “man.”

Leroy and Maxine built a home on Brentwood Avenue surrounded by open fields in the 1950s and lived there until moving to Friendship Village in 2004. The family enjoyed vacationing at Okoboji with the girls and later in Arizona, Myrtle Beach, SC, and California.

Maxine was the last of the Raudabaugh’s of this generation being predeceased by her parents, her two brothers Harold and Glenn, and one nephew Dean Rousselow. She is survived by her two daughters, Denae (Larry) Blair of Kansas City and DiAnn (John) Kohler of San Diego; four grandchildren, Dawn, Matt, Kim, and Chris; six great-grandchildren; as sell as 15 nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethern, 6227 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Funeral will begin at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary with burial at the Orange Township Cemetery to follow.

Memorials may be directed to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren or to Camp Pine Lake, 23008 W Ave, Eldora, IA 50627. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.