(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Maxine M. Rindels, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born April 15, 1931, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Fern (Miller) Mommer. She married Duane Rindels on June 25, 1949, at the Little Brown Church near Nashua. He preceded her in death Nov. 27, 2011.
Maxine graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was the bookkeeper at Diamond Brothers Grocery and Martin Brothers Distributing. She also was executive housekeeper at the Western Home Communities, retiring in 1986.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: two daughters, Bernice (Ozzie) LaFleur of Battle Creek, Mich., and Bonnie (Scott) Zegarac of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Thomas of Lakewood, Colo., Casey (Nathan) Alderman of Cedar Falls, Leslie (Jason) Fields of Battle Creek and Josh (Emily) Amundson of Evansdale; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bernard (Connie) Mommer of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a son, Gary Rindels; and a grandson, Anthony Baker.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Maxine enjoyed cooking, made friends easily and family meant everything to her.
