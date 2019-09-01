(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Maxine R. Kiewiet, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Rosewood Estate of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of Oscar and Lucile (McMillan) Thorp. Maxine married Clarence Kiewiet on June 29, 1947, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo; he died Dec. 6, 1999.
She graduated from Waterloo East High in 1945. Maxine was primarily a homemaker but had held various jobs throughout the Cedar Valley in her younger years. She was a former member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: her son, Kevin (Heather) Kiewiet of Evansdale; two daughters, Dava (Dan) Boller and Becky Landers, both of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Brielle Kiewiet, Brooklyn Kiewiet, Alivia Nation, Brock Kiewiet, Alexis (Brandon) Eighmey, Jason (Lieta) Boller, Jared (Stacey) Boller, Jon Boller, Amy Landers and Michael (Katie) Landers; eight great-grandchildren, Alex Landers, Ben Williams, Ava Jones, Allyson Landers, Andrew Landers, Arlo Boller, Eisley Boller and Weston Boller; a great-great-granddaughter, Stella Jean Landers; and two sisters, Shirley Schroeder and Sharon (Dan) Kuhlmann, both of Sumner.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a grandson, Ryan Landers; and seven siblings, Pearl Dewater, Elberta Freeman, Kenneth Thorp, Kendrick Thorp, Robert Thorp, Charlotte Ashton, and Larry Thorp in infancy.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Hope City Church in Waterloo, with private family burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
She enjoyed watching women’s sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. She also enjoyed dancing and cruising. Maxine absolutely loved watching any event in which her grandchildren participated.
