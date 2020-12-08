January 3, 1925-December 5, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Maxine “Mickey” Frost, 94, of Cedar Falls died Saturday, December 5th at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

She was born January 3, 1925 in Oelwein, Iowa, daughter of John and Gertrude (Stunes) Clemens. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1943 and was united in marriage to Melvin C. Frost on October 2, 1948 in Oelwein. Maxine was a homemaker throughout her adult life; a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls; Catholic Daughters of the Americas; and American Legion Auxiliary. Melvin preceded her in death on February 2, 2011.

She is survived by six children: Susan (Barry) Whitlatch of Cedar Falls, Kathleen (John From) Frost of Des Moines, David (Laura) Frost of Lakeside, CA, Mary (Richard) Williams of Des Moines, Maureen (David) Timm of Sandy, UT, and Colleen (Christ) Fullenkamp of West Point; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by six brothers: John, Bill, Tom, Howard, Mike, and James Clemens; and two sisters, Mary Brydon and Patricia Clemens.

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, December 10th at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is in assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Western Home Foundation. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.