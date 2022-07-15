Maxine Matthias Layne

December 29, 1938-July 3, 2022

Maxine Layne, age 83, passed away on July 3, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. She was born on December 29, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Esther and Melvin Matthias. She grew up on a farm along with her four siblings, Janet, Carol, Kenneth, and LeRoy. Maxine married William (Bill) Layne in 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa. She attended Pitzes Beauty School and worked as a beautician. Maxine and her husband retired to DeBary, Florida, in 1995. Following the death of her husband in 2018, Maxine came to Savannah to live closer to her sister, Carol Swinford.

Maxine will be remembered for her smile, kindness, charm, and grace. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was known by others as a devoted friend. Maxine enjoyed golf, Bridge, gardening, and crafts, including gourd art.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, her husband, Bill Layne, and her son, Roy Layne. She is survived by her sister, Carol Swinford, of Savannah, Georgia. She is also survived by her grandson Ben Layne (Ruth Virkus) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, granddaughter Stephanie (Patrick) Brennan of Des Moines, Iowa, grandson Casey (Liana) Layne of Silver Springs, Maryland, great grandchildren Finnley and Rigby Brennan, and other extended family members. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Maxine will be buried next to her husband in Buckingham Cemetery near Traer, Iowa. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 am. Rev. Benjamin Baker of St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church will officiate. Special thank you to the Arbors staff at Social by Thrive for Maxine’s care. Maxine was blessed to have Carol Swinford, who was a loving and steadfast sister throughout her illness.