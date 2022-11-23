Maxine Matilda Schmitz

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond.

Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 25th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Saturday, at the church.