Maxine Martens

(1918-2018)
WATERLOO — Maxine Mae (Pyle) Martens, 100, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Sept. 16.
She was born Jan. 28, 1918, in Waterloo, daughter of Arnold and Anna (Strohbehn) Pyle. She married Robert Martens on Sept. 4, 1941. He died Dec 19, 1984.
Maxine grew up on a farm near Dinsdale and graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1935. She attended Waterloo Secretarial School and worked as a secretary at Rath Packing Co. for five years before marrying. After the war years, she worked as a secretary in their family business of Pyle and Martens Real Estate in Waterloo.
She was a member of Waterloo First Congregational Church, Waterloo Woman’s Club, Waterloo Elklets, Waterloo Order of the Eastern Star and BT Chapter/TTT Society.
Survived by: two children, Diana Kay (Vic) Ecklund of Colorado Springs and Phil (Becky) Martens of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Kristin Kosley, Matthew Ecklund, Bill Ecklund, Heidi Newby, Ross Martens, Abbey Abbott and Ted Martens; 13 great-grandchildren, Coty, Christian, Amanda, Ryan, Bailey, Billy, Easton, Keagan, Zach, Blake, Quinn, Duncan and Walter.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Dewitt Pyle.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Waterloo, and inurnment was in Memorial Park Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to First Congregational Church or Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hills Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.