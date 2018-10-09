WATERLOO — Maxine Mae (Pyle) Martens, 100, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 16.
She was born Jan. 28, 1918, in Waterloo, daughter of Arnold and Anna (Strohbehn) Pyle. She married Robert Martens on Sept. 4, 1941. He preceded her in death.
Maxine grew up on a farm near Dinsdale and graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1935. She attended Waterloo Secretarial School and worked as a secretary at Rath Packing Co. for five years before marrying. After the war years, she worked as a secretary in their family business of Pyle and Martens Real Estate in Waterloo.
She was a member of Waterloo First Congregational Church, Waterloo Woman’s Club, Waterloo Elklets, Waterloo Order of the Eastern Star and BT Chapter/TTT Society.
Survived by: two children, Diana Kay (Vic) Ecklund and Phil (Becky) Martens; seven grandchildren, Kristin Kosley, Matthew Ecklund, Bill Ecklund, Heidi Newby, Ross Martens, Abbey Abbott and Ted Martens; 13 great-grandchildren, Coty, Christian, Amanda, Ryan, Bailey, Billy, Easton, Keagan, Zach, Blake, Quinn, Duncan and Walter.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Dewitt Pyle.
Celebration of Life: will take place at a later date.
Memorials: may be sent to First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 50701; or Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hills Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
