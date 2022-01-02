July 14, 1928-December 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Maxine M. Heise, 93, of Waterloo, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck, IA. She was born July 14, 1928 in Waterloo to Carl and Emilie (Winter) Holder. Maxine grew up in Waterloo, graduated from West High School in 1946, and then completed 2 years of business school in Cedar Falls. She married her high school sweetheart, Harlan D. Heise, on September 4, 1949, and they raised four boys and one girl.

Maxine’s life revolved around church and family. Her father was instrumental in the construction of Trinity American Lutheran Church where Maxine was a lifelong member. Harlan and Maxine were vital to the church, leading the Executive Council and participating in choir, Bible study, and social gatherings.

Maxine grew up during the depression and saw remarkable changes over her life. She was always frugal and had a strong work ethic. She started making bridles and crops for horses at Jerald Sulkey Company at age 13. All of her children attended West High School where Maxine was a fixture at sporting events for three decades. Maxine also served as the president of the PTA at Irving Elementary. Once her children were in high school, Maxine worked as a realtor with Century 21 and Harbaugh-Winninger Realtors and won many annual top sales awards.

Three of her sons were in the Air Force, and she vacationed with them in Europe and Asia. Some of her best memories were when the children were young, waterskiing and fishing at lake Crow Wing 11 in Minnesota with the Fletcher family from Fort Dodge. She resided in the house that Harlan and she built in 1955 until moving to Parkview Manor in October of this year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Robert Holder.

She is survived by her children: Kevin Heise of Lake Stevens, WA, Keith (Katrina) Heise of San Antonio, TX, Craig (Kathy) Heise of Denver, IA, Kyle Heise of Muskogee, OK, and Caryn (Travis) Stanford of Siren, WI. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Holder.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Locke Funeral Home on 4th St in Waterloo.

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralService.com or cards to Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. 4th St, Waterloo, IA, 50702.