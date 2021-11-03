Maxine M. Clausman

January 5, 1930-October 31, 2021
WATERLOO-Maxine May Clausman, 91, of Waterloo, died Sun., Oct. 31, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. She was born January 5, 1930, in Waterloo, to Albert B. and Maudie L. Pierce Morelock. She married Raymond Clausman June 16, 1950, in Waterloo. He died April 30, 1997. Maxine co-owned and was the bookkeeper of The Boatyard with her husband and son Bill. She retired in 1980. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ where she had been a deaconess, active in the Day Circle, helped with funeral lunches and the annual bazaar. She was a member of the Waterloo Police Auxiliary and Waterloo Women’s Club. She is survived by her son, Alan (Carolyn) Clausman of Dike; stepson, Bill (Rose) Clausman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband; stepdaughter, Delva (Raymond) Huntbach; grandson, Jim Huntbach; and sister, Kathryn L. Taylor.
Funeral Services: 10:30am Friday, Nov. 5, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00-7:00pm Thur. Nov. 4, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family to be distributed to favorite charities. Visit LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.