Maxine M. Clausman

Maxine M. Clausman

January 5, 1930-October 31, 2021

WATERLOO-Maxine May Clausman, 91, of Waterloo, died Sun., Oct. 31, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. She was born January 5, 1930, in Waterloo, to Albert B. and Maudie L. Pierce Morelock. She married Raymond Clausman June 16, 1950, in Waterloo. He died April 30, 1997. Maxine co-owned and was the bookkeeper of The Boatyard with her husband and son Bill. She retired in 1980. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ where she had been a deaconess, active in the Day Circle, helped with funeral lunches and the annual bazaar. She was a member of the Waterloo Police Auxiliary and Waterloo Women’s Club. She is survived by her son, Alan (Carolyn) Clausman of Dike; stepson, Bill (Rose) Clausman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband; stepdaughter, Delva (Raymond) Huntbach; grandson, Jim Huntbach; and sister, Kathryn L. Taylor.

Funeral Services: 10:30am Friday, Nov. 5, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00-7:00pm Thur. Nov. 4, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family to be distributed to favorite charities. Visit LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

