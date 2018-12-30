Maxine L. Schultz

(1927-2018)
MANCHESTER — Maxine Lulu Schultz, 91, of Manchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, at Marietta’s Place in Manchester.
She was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Waterloo, daughter of Clair and Lulu (Sommer) Peters. On July 29, 1945, she married Robert Schultz at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Westgate. He died Dec. 30, 2008.
Maxine was graduated from Maynard High School in 1944. She and her husband owned and operated the Schultz Briardale Grocery Store in Westgate from 1945-60. The family then moved to Cedar Falls, where they owned and operated Bob’s Rainbow Grocery for 28 years until 1988.
Maxine was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester.
Survived by: four sons, Kevin (LeeAnn) Schultz of Cedar Falls, Alan Schultz of Delhi, Bradley Schultz of Cedar Falls and Joel (Jackie) Schultz of Winthrop; three grandsons, Brock, Jerod and Jordan Schultz; three great-grandsons; a brother-in-law, Paul Schultz of Columbia City, Ind.; and her good friend, Jan Heitshusen of Manchester.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, with burial at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Maxine enjoyed living on Lake Delhi. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
