Maxine L. Kopriva

(1927-2018)
CLUTIER -- Maxine Lucille (Prusha) Kopriva, 91, a resident of Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, died there Wednesday, Dec. 12.
She was born Jan. 23, 1927, west of Chelsea, daughter of James and Christina (Kvidera) Prusha. She married Alfred Kopriva of rural Dysart on Aug. 26, 1948, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama. He died Dec. 19, 2007.
She graduated from Tama High School and then taught country school west of Dysart. Maxine and her husband purchased their farm south of Clutier in 1951. Maxine was stricken in 1952 with polio while pregnant. Maxine kept a supporting farm family role while Alfred farmed and had a trucking business. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier where she also served as a religious education teacher for many years. She was a member and officer of the I.C. Rosary and Forester societies.
Survived by: four sons, Gerald Kopriva, Thomas (Judy) Kopriva and Jim (Sandi) Kopriva, all of Clutier, and John (Bonnie) Kopriva of Traer; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Lillian Meinhart of Sunrise Hill Care Center; a brother, Paul Prusha of Amana; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Prusha of Toledo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Floyd Prusha; a brother-in-law, Wilbert Meinhart; and a sister-in-law, Therese Prusha.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, with burial at 1:30 p.m. in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, rural Clutier. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 14, at the church. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family.
Memorial fund: will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.kruse-phillips.com.
Even though she did not have a sense of smell or taste, she was an excellent cook and kept plenty of food in front of family. She enjoyed a large garden, raising chickens and relaxing with the neighborhood card club. Her greatest joy was her time with family and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.