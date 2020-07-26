Maxine K. Bright

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1933-2020)

Maxine Katherine Bright, 87, of Cedar Falls passed away at Western Home Community’s Martin Suites on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born February 28, 1933, in Arlington, Iowa, daughter of Richard “Raymond” and Anna (Theesfeld) Astor. Maxine graduated from Arlington High School with the Class of 1951 and her first job was in Washington DC with the FBI. On December 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Bright at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. They moved to Cedar Falls where Maxine worked for Cedar Falls Utilities, eventually becoming Manager of Marketing and Information Services before retiring in October of 1996 with 30 years of service.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; and 9 siblings: Eleanor Rice, Ellen Longnecker, William Astor, James Harry Astor, Mary Laverne Lawson, Dorothy Fliehler, Walter Astor, Marvin Astor and Irene Astor (in infancy). She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Bill of Cedar Falls; her son, Michael Bright of Whitehall, MI; 2 daughters, Cheryl (Kim) Skibsted of Urbandale, Iowa and Kelley (Perry) Larsen of Bellingham, WA; 2 grandchildren, Vaughn and Ava Larsen; 1 brother, Dr. Gary (Joanne) Astor of Fort Dodge; and a sister-in-law, Sonya Astor of Cedar Rapids.