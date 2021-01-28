January 7, 1938-January 24, 2021
Maxine Joyce Christensen, nee Lahmann, passed from this life Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the age of 83.
Maxine was born in Denver, Iowa on January 7, 1938, to Arnold “Red” and Mabel Lahmann.
After high school, Max enrolled at what is now known as the University of Northern Iowa where she received a degree and certificate to teach. She became an instructor of physical education at a high school in Galesburg, Illinois. There she met an instructor of social studies, Lawrence Christensen – known as “Chris” to many friends. Chris and Max married on March 29, 1961.
Chris and Max lived in Mesa, Arizona; Columbia, Missouri; Whitewater, Wisconsin; and Rolla, Missouri. While Chris pursued a doctorate in history at the University of Missouri, Max provided support by working on campus. She was also copy editor and typist for Chris’ papers and dissertation. They arrived in Rolla in the summer of 1969.
Max was diligent and precise. These talents were apparent in her work at the University of Missouri-Rolla’s registrar’s office. She provided a generation of professors with their classroom assignments. Professors of that era trusted Max to assign them appropriate classrooms. Her attention to detail also showed in her spotless home.
Max will be remembered as a witty, caring friend and devoted mate to her beloved husband. Chris and Max were active aunts and uncles to their siblings’ children, surrogate aunts and uncles to the children of friends, and honorary parents to Erika (Nelson) Kokal whom they met through the university. Max was a devout member of Christ Episcopal Church of Rolla. She was a good cook, a Democrat and a minimalist. She especially enjoyed her family, friends, the lake and Miner women’s basketball.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, and her brother Daniel Lahmann. Max is survived by Erika and family, several nieces and nephews including Pamela, Janice, Tonya, Lynn, Thomas, Angela, Renee, other extended family and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Russell House, Presbyterian Manor of Rolla or Christ Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
