January 7, 1938-January 24, 2021

Maxine Joyce Christensen, nee Lahmann, passed from this life Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the age of 83.

Maxine was born in Denver, Iowa on January 7, 1938, to Arnold “Red” and Mabel Lahmann.

After high school, Max enrolled at what is now known as the University of Northern Iowa where she received a degree and certificate to teach. She became an instructor of physical education at a high school in Galesburg, Illinois. There she met an instructor of social studies, Lawrence Christensen – known as “Chris” to many friends. Chris and Max married on March 29, 1961.

Chris and Max lived in Mesa, Arizona; Columbia, Missouri; Whitewater, Wisconsin; and Rolla, Missouri. While Chris pursued a doctorate in history at the University of Missouri, Max provided support by working on campus. She was also copy editor and typist for Chris’ papers and dissertation. They arrived in Rolla in the summer of 1969.

Max was diligent and precise. These talents were apparent in her work at the University of Missouri-Rolla’s registrar’s office. She provided a generation of professors with their classroom assignments. Professors of that era trusted Max to assign them appropriate classrooms. Her attention to detail also showed in her spotless home.