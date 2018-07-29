WATERLOO — Maxine Hines, 90, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, July 21, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Greeley, daughter of Earnest and Celia Storbeck Fridley. She married Thomas J. Hines on Aug. 28, 1946, in Waterloo. He died Dec. 8, 1985.
Maxine graduated from Strawberry Point High School in 1946, Pitze’s School of Beauty in 1947, and Waterloo Barber College in 1977. She studied at International Institute of Reflexology in St. Petersburg, Fla., as well as completing the licensed massage therapist training in Waterloo. Maxine owned her own business working as a certified reflexologist from 1994 until her health began to fail last year. She also worked in the Waterloo area as a barber and beautician, retiring in 1993 to pursue reflexology.
She was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Survived by: two sons, Terry “TJ” (Christine) Hines and Tait (Maria Steckel) Hines, both of Des Moines area; five grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Scott, Meredith (Scott) Dochterman, Katie (Nolan Hamilton) Hines, Tom Hines and Lucas Bell-Steckel; six great-grandchildren, Bailey Scott, twins Jorden and Conner Scott, Braedyn and Emma Maxine Dochterman, and Carson Hamilton; and a brother, Jack (Annes Kenney) Fridley of Strawberry Point.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a grandson, Christopher Hines; and a brother, Donald Fridley
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Make a Wish Foundation or to River Hills School at 2700 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Maxine’s family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were the greatest part of her life.
