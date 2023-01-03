December 28, 2022
NEW HAMPTON-Maxine E. Kalvig, age 91, of New Hampton, IA, formerly of Frederika, IA and Ionia, IA passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, IA with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-11 AM on Tuesday. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Chickasaw County Food Pantry, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Howard County Community Hospice.
Maxine is survived by her 3 children, Doris (Will) Hildebrandt, Connie (Charles) Funk, Bill O’Connell, her 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren: Matt Hildebrandt, Megan Hildebrandt, Katie (Shawn Muskovin) Funk and Leo, Jennie (Brian Jansen) Funk, Caroline and Rosemary, and Emily (Nick Boysen) Funk, Charlotte and Abby. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Kleitsch, and her in-laws, Alvin and Mary O’Connell and Judy and Jim Schwartz as well as 5 step-children: Gary (Carol) Kalvig, Sandra (Robert) Walton, Rex (Kathy) Kalvig, Donna (Rick) Kramer, and Rose (Jim) Vowell, 13 step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren.
