Maxine E. Fitkin

November 26,1933-April 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Maxine Elois Fitkin , 87, of Cedar Falls, passed away April 27 of natural causes at Mercy 1—Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. She was born November 26, 1933 in Moberly, MO daughter of Karl and Juanita Lehmkuhl.

Maxine Lehmkuhl married Wayne Fitkin on July 29, 1952 in Indianola, IA.

Throughout 68 years of marriage, Maxine and Wayne were partners in their family farm operation. She served as an active member of 1st United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls for over 60 years.

Maxine is survived by husband Wayne, son David (Cindy) of Anamosa, daughter Susan (Joe) Cook of Cedar Falls, son Jim (Deb) of Cedar Falls, brother Ken Lehmkuhl of Indianola, many grand and great grandchildren, and Queenie, her beloved canine companion. Preceded in death by son Steve, grandson Elliott, and brother Bob Lehmkuhl.

Private family services will be held May 3rd at 1st United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be given to 1st United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.