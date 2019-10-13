{{featured_button_text}}
Maxine King

Maxine C. King

 Nancy Newhoff

(1924-2019)

CEDAR FALLS —- Maxine C. King, 95, of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at Nation Cottage of the Western Home Communities.

She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Fargo, N.D., daughter of Homer and Emma (Golm) Sampson. Maxine married Ross King on Nov. 20, 1944, in LeMars. He died April 13, 2009. Maxine graduated from LeMars High school in 1924 and attended a business school.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Maxine was a member of PEO, Church Circle, and several women’s golf groups including the Dakota Dunes Golf Club.

Maxine was a homemaker and eventually went on to work as a library para-educator with the Sioux City Community School District. She retired 1989.

Survivors: two sons, David King of Denver, Colo., and Robert King of Denver, Colo.; a daughter, Susan (Mitch) Lantz of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) Nolting, Steven (Jessica) Schmitt Jr., and Andrew (Megan) Schmitt; three stepgrandchildren, Jeff Lantz, Nathan Lantz, and Erica (Dustin) Lies; and six great-grandchildren, Jack Nolting, Avery Nolting, Walter Schmitt, Arlo Schmitt, Jason Lies, and Josie Lies.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband, Ross.

Services: Private family services will be held. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to Nation Cottage of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls, or Trinity Lutheran Church, Sioux City.

Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com

After retirement, the couple enjoyed winters in Florida, going to Hawkeye games golfing. Maxine enjoyed raising her children, delighted in her grandchildren and great-grands. She enjoyed reading, knitting, golfing, baking pies, cakes, and cookies, and Hawkeye sports.

