(1920-2020)
Waterloo -- Maxine C. Hughes, 100, of Waterloo, died of natural causes, Tuesday, June 2.
She was born March 12, 1920, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Francis and Julia Carmody Orr. Maxine married Max V. Hughes on October 9, 1943. He preceded her in death December 11, 2007.
Maxine graduated from Coggon High School and Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. She was an extraordinary homemaker and mother of six.
Survivors include: three sons, Mike (Linda) Hughes of Omaha, Neb., Mark Hughes of Waterloo, and Marty (Dee) Hughes of Waterloo; three daughters, Mary (Rick) James of Galesburg, Ill., Martha (Jim) Stephenson of Sioux City, and Melissa (Wayne) Kerby of Weems, Va.; 13 grandchildren, Lori Bruner, Matthew (Kathy) Hughes, Marc (Carol) Hughes, Lisa (Bryon) Bennett, Jonathon James, Josh (Erica) James, Patrick (Stephanie) James, Zach (Joni) James, Jennifer Hughes, Nick Stephenson, Bridget Stephenson, Jacob Stephenson, Seaton Kerby; and 15 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Alyssa Bruner, Jack, Max, Caden, and Brooklyn Hughes, Hank and Jane Hughes, Cody (Jessica) Bennett, Rachelle Bennett, Samuel and Benjamin James, Owen and Annabelle James, and Cameron Clayton.
Maxine was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Rogers, great-grandchild Donovan James, and great-great grandchild Paisley Jo Bennett.
Private services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, is handling arrangements.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Avenue.
The family expresses its sincerest gratitude to Maxine's excellent Home Instead caregivers.
“Maxine was devoted to home and family. She enjoyed socializing, and playing bridge and tennis, which she did into her 80s. She was a talented seamstress and faithfully prayed the rosary for her loved ones.”
