Waterloo -- Maxine C. Hughes, 100, of Waterloo, died of natural causes, Tuesday, June 2.

She was born March 12, 1920, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Francis and Julia Carmody Orr. Maxine married Max V. Hughes on October 9, 1943. He preceded her in death December 11, 2007.

Maxine graduated from Coggon High School and Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. She was an extraordinary homemaker and mother of six.

Survivors include: three sons, Mike (Linda) Hughes of Omaha, Neb., Mark Hughes of Waterloo, and Marty (Dee) Hughes of Waterloo; three daughters, Mary (Rick) James of Galesburg, Ill., Martha (Jim) Stephenson of Sioux City, and Melissa (Wayne) Kerby of Weems, Va.; 13 grandchildren, Lori Bruner, Matthew (Kathy) Hughes, Marc (Carol) Hughes, Lisa (Bryon) Bennett, Jonathon James, Josh (Erica) James, Patrick (Stephanie) James, Zach (Joni) James, Jennifer Hughes, Nick Stephenson, Bridget Stephenson, Jacob Stephenson, Seaton Kerby; and 15 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Alyssa Bruner, Jack, Max, Caden, and Brooklyn Hughes, Hank and Jane Hughes, Cody (Jessica) Bennett, Rachelle Bennett, Samuel and Benjamin James, Owen and Annabelle James, and Cameron Clayton.